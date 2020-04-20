BGMU receives Reliable Public Power Provider designation

Local utility company Bowling Green Municipal Utilities has been recognized as a Reliable Public Power Provider by the American Public Power Association.

The company says the three-year designation recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria

include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.

BGMU says they join over 275 public power utilities across the country that hold the same (RP3)® designation and are among five designees in Kentucky.

They have continued to hold this designation since 2005.

The American Public Power Association advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training and

operations.