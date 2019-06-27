BGMU replaces utility pole after wreck late Wednesday night

Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced via tweet that a vehicle accident had damaged a utility pole at the intersection of Smallhouse Road and Highland Way.

Customers in that area experienced outages while BGMU crews worked to make repairs throughout the night. About 135 customers were temporarily without power.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday BGMU announced via a second tweet that crews had successfully replaced the utility pole and restored power to all customers in the area.

By the time BGMU crews arrived, the car was no longer at the scene. At this time, it is unclear how many people may have been involved in the initial incident, or whether anyone received injuries.

