BGMU continues suspending non-payment disconnections

BGMU’s lobby will remained closed as we continue to fight COVID-19.

Disconnects for non-payment are still suspended, and BGMU will notify customers seven calendar days before resuming disconnects.

Customers will be notified through press releases, social media posts, and website updates.

BGMU wants its customers to know that it is important to understand that failure to pay does not eliminate your bill.

Even though your service will not be disconnected for nonpayment, you will eventually be responsible for paying the bill in full.

If you need to discuss payment options, call the BGMU office at 270-782-1200.