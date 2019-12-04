BGPD hosts chili lunch for officer diagnosed with cancer

The Bowling Green Police Department showed one of their brothers love and support Wednesday during a trying time.

"So today we are are having a chili lunch for one of our officers. He was diagnosed with cancer a couple of months ago," said Sergeant Clifton Phelps.

Officer Ed Pulley was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in October.

The diagnosis came as a surprise to all of them.

"Kind of all the sudden went for a random health check and then they said 'hey, we have something' and it ended up being cancer. So today is to help raise money for him and his family," said Sergeant Clifton Phelps.

When Officer Pulley told his coworkers about the diagnosis, the Bowling Green Police Department didn't hesitate to rally and show their support.

"Soon as I found out I started talking with the Captain and Majors and it just went up the chain of command. Soon as they found out about it we all started talking and it was within a matter of no time that we started figuring out what can we do to help," said Sergeant Clifton Phelps.

The bond they have runs deep.

"We are just not coworkers but we are family. Extremely tight here and so it's just a lot deeper relationship then just a bystander, someone you come in contact with so when one of us is effect by anything it effects all of us," said Sergeant Clifton Phelps.

Anyone wanting to donate can visit any US Bank.

Today the BGPD held their chili lunch benefit for Officer Ed Pully. He was diagnosed with cancer in October. The donations from today will help his family with medical bills and travel expenses. If you would like to help you can visit any US Bank. pic.twitter.com/9cRFSYKI2Y — Kaley Skaggs (@kaley_news) December 4, 2019

Donations will help with medical bills and travel expenses.