BGPD: One person confirmed shot inside car on Thames Valley Way

Updated: Mon 10:50 PM, May 27, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- Bowling Green Police are investigating a shooting on Thames Valley Way.

Police told 13 News they received a call around 7:15 p.m. on Memorial Day. When they arrived on scene, police say they found a car that had crashed into a curb.

Police say the car was leaving an apartment complex when the shooting happened. Police say one male inside the car was shot and flown to an area hospital.

Officers say a male passenger in the car was not injured.

Police are working to identify the suspect(s).

This story will be updated as police learn more.

 
