BGPD "Popsicle Patrol" cools down Lampkin Park

Instead of handing out tickets during a traffic stop, the Bowling Green Police "Popsicle Patrol" handed out popsicles at Lampkin Park Monday.

As school approaches, Bowling Green Police say this is an effort to get out into the community.

Several kids told 13 News they were excited and thanked BGPD.

"Kids sometimes are scared of the police and we know this, we try to think of ways we can help them out. It obviously is a community effort just to get them to see us in a different light." -- Ronnie Ward, BGPD Public Information Officer.

Bowling Green Police say they will be at other parks the rest of the week, for their next location they say keep an eye on their Facebook page, you may get to catch the popsicle patrol at a park near you.