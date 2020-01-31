BGPD: Three indicted for manslaughter after two die from heroin overdoses

Three alleged Bowling Green drug traffickers have been indicted in the deaths of two people who died from heroin overdoses.

On November 22 of 2019, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to 1516 Parkhurst Drive for an overdose investigation.

Inside the home, officers located Joshua Kinkade, who had died from an apparent heroin overdose.

Two days later on November 24, the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a death investigation where Matthew Dobring had also died from an apparent heroin overdose.

Detectives from the Bowling Green Police Department and the Warren County Drug Task Force were able to link Stephanie Silvano, Scott Bernauer and Tracy Boyd to the heroin Kinkade and Dobring used, ultimately causing their deaths.

The Bowling Green Police Department has now indicted the following people:

Stephanie Gayle Silvano, 42, of Bowling Green – 2 counts of Manslaughter, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Scott Bradley Bernauer, 48, of Bowling Green - 2 counts of Manslaughter, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree.

Tracy L. Boyd, 52, of Bowling Green - 2 counts of Manslaughter, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree.