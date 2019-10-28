BGPD Trunk or Treat event 2019

The Bowling Green Police Department held their first-ever Trunk or Treat right in the parking lot of the police station Monday night.

And from the pictures and videos, it was undoubtedly a success. Organizations from througout the community were at the event. There were free s'mores, hot dogs and kettle corn. The 13 News Crew was there, and we had the candy.



Officer Ronnie Ward with the BGPD says its especially important to stay safe as Thursday Halloween approaches.

"I can't get away from the camera without talking about some of that stuff, it is so important we've got to protect our children. When you're out driving just be aware because you know Thursday night is going to be busy," said Ward. "Every night really until then because there's trunk or treats going on. You've just got to pay attention and becareful."

Officer Ward says the department planned for around a thousand people to show up to the event, they had already surpassed that number in the first 45 minutes.

