Pedestrian struck in Bowling Green hit-and-run

One man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run on Nashville Road in Bowling Green.

The Bowling Green Police Department responded to the collision on the 2100 block of Nashville Road at 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say the victim had been walking on the side of the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Officers say the suspect then fled the scene towards Campbell Lane.

The victim suffered substantial injuries and was immediately flown to Vanderbilt Hospital.

At the time of the collision, neither the victim or witness were able to provide a description of the vehicle.

About three hours late, after further investigation, officers say they located the suspect vehicle matching the damage that would have occurred in the accident.

The owner of the vehicle, 20-year-old Landon May was arrested and charged with assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and DUI.

He was taken to the Warren County Jail with a $25,000 cash bond.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted the investigation.