BGPD alerts public to scams targeting the community

The Bowling Green Police Department is warning the public of scams targeting the community.

BGPD said one scam involves a caller saying they are from a local business and that you left your credit card in the store. The scammer then asks you to verify the number and they will return the card to you.

The second scam involves a call from BGPD or other agency claiming your information is compromised and they need to transfer you to Homeland Security who then ask for personal information.

BGPD says both of these types of calls are scams and that you should hang up. They remind the public to never give out personal information over the phone.