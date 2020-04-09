BGPD arrest man in connection with North Sunrise Drive shooting

The Bowling Green Police Department arrested a man Wednesday evening in connection with a Sunday shooting in the 1400 block of North Sunrise Drive.

Sunday, officers found a wounded man who said he was shot by Cedric Donan during an argument.

BGPD said Donan was found on North Sunrise where he ran from officers but was captured after a brief foot pursuit.

Donan was charged with Assault, 1st Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree - on foot, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.