BGPD deputy chief among Black Achievers Banquet honorees

The Bowling Green Police Department posted a photo Monday on Deputy Chief Michael Delaney being honored this year at the Black Achievers Banquet “Celebrating Our Excellence."

As 13 News reported, the event was presented by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Planning Committee on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Delaney was one of four honored at the banquet. Dr. Saundra Ardrey, D.C. Clement, and Wilmer ‘Wil' Cooksey were also celebrated for their contributions to the community. A big congratulations to all those honored!