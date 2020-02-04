BGPD looking for Living Hope Baptist Church burglary suspect

The Bowling Green Police Department is looking for a man who broke a window at Living Hope Baptist Church and stole audio equipment.

Video posted to the BGPD Facebook page showed a heavy-set man carrying a David Easton WT-400 Traveler Plus amp and a Nord Stage 3 keyboard out of the building.

Anyone with information about the man or the car he was driving is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583 or the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000.

See video of the suspect and a picture of the stolen equipment below.