BGPD looking for man who scaled fence; entered home through open window

The search is on for a man who scaled a fence and broke into a home in downtown Bowling Green.

The BGPD posted a video to their Facebook page on Tuesday and it was shared almost 700 times.

The video shows an unidentified man who police say entered a females's apartment. Fortunately she was not injured.

"We posted the video on our social media pages yesterday and have received a lot of tips from the public. We believe this is an isolated event with the information I have right now. We are still actively investigating right now but I believe this is an isolated event," said BGPD Deputy Chief, Penny Bowles.

If you have any information related to this crime, or if you recognize this man please call BGPD at 270-393-4000 or 911.