BGPD releases statement regarding the death of George Floyd in Minnesota

On Friday, the Bowling Green Police Department released a statement regarding the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The statement begins by calling the actions of the police officers in Minneapolis during George Floyd's arrest as heinous and called Floyd's death in their custody as unnecessary.

It follows with calling the actions of the police officer as a criminal act and a violation of due process.

Adding that, they know of no other police officer or reasonable person that agrees with the the actions of that officer.

They reassure the city of Bowling Green stating that the actions of one bad officer should not demonize the law enforcement profession, and many excellent and honorable officers throughout the nation.

In addition they say, "We should also remember the vast majority of all police officers, both in Bowling Green and across the nation, are honorable, decent, well trained, sacrificial citizens that work hard everyday and put their lives on the line every day in the service of others."

"As the nation evaluates this awful incident in Minneapolis, let us find unity in the reality that this officer's behavior was almost certainly criminal and is not acceptable as a standard of behavior in professional law enforcement agencies."