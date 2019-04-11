BGPD: two men facing murder charges for Porter Pike homicide

Two men have been indicted in connection to the murder of a man inside a Porter Pike Road business.

According to the Bowling Green Police Department, back in February, they were called to an incident of an injured person inside a business on Porter Pike Road.

Authorities say when they arrived they found Smajo Miropija of Bowling Green deceased, and his body had been severely burned.

Officials sent the body to Louisville for an autopsy where Miropija's death was ruled a homicide.

During the investigation, officials identified Antonio Wilson and Jeffery Smith as suspects. They add that Wilson and Smith conspired to commit the murder of Smajo Miropija.

Authorities say Wilson is in the process of being extradited back to Warren County from the Philippines.

Police add that when Wilson was arrested by state police, he told detectives Wilson hired him to murder Miropija.

Wilson is facing a murder by complicity, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Smith is facing murder, tampering with physical evidence, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property. Smith is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail.

The investigation continues.