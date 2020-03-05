BGPD working shooting investigation at University Liquor

The Bowling Green Police Department is working a shooting incident at University Liquor on Adams Street.

Officials say they received a call at 9:22 p.m. Thursday about a possible shooting that occurred at the store.

Police scanner traffic says the man was shot in his leg and was taken to the Medical Center in Bowling Green for treatment. At this time, the victim's name and condition are unknown.

As police continue this investigation, 13 news will update this story with additional information as it is received.