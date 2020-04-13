BGPD: Two men reported for trying to talk to children in different neighborhoods

The Bowling Green Police Department said they have talked to two men in different neighborhoods who were trying to talk to children in their yards.

BGPD said they identified both men and talked with them about their actions. BGPD said no laws were broken but the department didn't want to give them a chance.

BGPD said in a Facebook post:

"During this time, and all times, watch your kids as they are playing outside. Teach your kids about the dangers of talking to people who may pull in your driveway, stop at the street or try to talk to them while you aren’t looking. Education is a powerful tool. If you see something suspicious, call us. We don’t want to identify the neighborhoods so people won’t relax and say 'it didn’t happen in my neighborhood so I don’t need to worry.'"