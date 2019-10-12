BGWC Humane Society "Empty the Shelter" $25 adoption event

The BG/WC Humane Society held a special event Saturday to try to match people with their fur-ever fur babies.

The society held their first ever event with the Bissell Pet Foundation, all animals regardless of species or age were available for a low adoption fee of $25.

This is one of the many events the shelter has planned as we head into the cooler months of winter.

"This is the first time that we have done this event, but if you follow us on our social media we announce different promotions constantly. A time or two a month we will do some type of promotion. Our intakes have still been really really high and our shelter is still really crowded. We're doing everything we can to make space here while finding all the animals great homes," said Leah Lawrence, BGWC Humane Society.

You can view your next furry friend using their pet finder application on their website by clicking here for more information.