BIG Improvements Tuesday!

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, July 22, 2019

Heavy rain continues this Monday evening. The potential for flash flooding remains for low-lying areas before the rain finally heads out late tonight. A cold front clears our region early Tuesday, leaving cooler, less humid air in its wake. Some of our most pleasant weather in weeks is on tap through late week! High pressure will bring us sunny days and cooler, more comfortable nights. A slow warming trend develops late week, with muggier air eventually returning this weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Less Humid

High 80, Low 58, winds N-13

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 82, Low 59, winds N-6

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 86, Low 61, winds E-6