BRASS holds vigil for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In honor of the month, BRASS held a vigil for who who have lost their lives due to domestic violence and those who are currently still battling an abusive environment.

According to Break the Cycle, domestic violence affects millions. Both men and women of every race, religion, culture and status.

Stephanie Belt, a crisis intervention advocate with BRASS, says the shelter is important for those who are suffering from abuse and have no where to turn.

"Abusers really like to isolate their victims from family and friends because that prevents them from being able to leave," says Belt. "They don't have any where to go, they don't have any resources. They don't have anyone to tell what is happening anymore."

BRASS says leaving a violent relationship is when it's the most dangerous. But they have five crisis lines that are open 24/7 and they provide safety planning for those who are trying to leave an abusive environment.

If you or someone you know is a victim of any domestic abuse, BRASS has a 24/7 hotline. The phone number is (270) 843-1183.

BRASS has provided comfort, safety, and services to battered women and children who've been the victims of domestic violence for the past 38 years.