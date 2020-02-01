BRASS Inc Annual Shop and Share Fundraiser

Saturday BRASS Inc. held its Annual Shop and Share Fundraiser.

All three Kroger locations in Bowling Green had volunteers at the entrance taking donations.

"So being able to just ask people to throw in an extra couple of items for their donation it's about the easiest possible way a person can donate because you go in pick up an extra item and drop it off with one of our volunteers as you are walking out," said Tori Henninger, Executive Director.

The Barren River Safe Space Inc. creates opportunities for accessibility for victims of domestic violence.

Food donations from the fundraiser will go towards their pantry, that they use to help feed these women.

If you were unable to donate Saturday, they are always accepting donations.

"We will accept donations year-round. As a nonprofit, we definitely are a small location and so sometimes spacing is limited and so we just really appreciate if anyone wants to donate to BRASS," added Henninger. "If they will call us and speak with our donation coordinator she will be able to tell them what our greatest need is at that moment."

