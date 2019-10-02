BRASS commemorates Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in Bowling Green Wednesday, city and county officials signed a proclamation declaring it so.

A good crowd braved the heat to witness the signing at the Barren River Area Safe Space house. They offer emergency shelter and crisis aid, support services, and educational programming for domestic violence victims and the community.

"Without BRASS to take them in," said Warren County Judge/Executive Mike Buchanon, "and hold their hand and explain to them that it's not their fault that their spouse or boyfriend is abusing them in some way, and trying to make them think through what their situation is and how to better their lives for themselves and for their children. This is an extraordinary group of people here that; it's almost a calling for many of the people who serve in this capacity."

BRASS has provided comfort, safety, and services to battered women and children who've been the victims of domestic violence for the past 38 years.

