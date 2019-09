13 News is learning about a fire in Alvaton near Old Dearing Road.

Officials say the call came in around 5:25 a.m. Wednesday. 13 News Madison Martin is on the scene at 7:00 a.m. The homeowner tells her the home was 200 years old.

The damage to the structure is extensive, but the homeowner is uninjured. He was the home's only occupant.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.