BREAKING: Fatal collision involving charter bus in Hart County

Fatal collision involving charter bus in Hart County

Thu 9:10 AM, Jun 20, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. --- (WBKO) Kentucky State police have confirmed that one person has died after a passenger car and tour bus collision.

This accident took place on the Interstate 65 going southbound in Hart County at mile marker 67.

KSP said a passenger vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when it hit a charter bus.

KSP says 37 people were aboard the charter bus when the crash happened. 29 of those people reported no injuries, the others were transported to local hospitals. The driver, however, suffered critical injuries.

Detours are being used as the interstate is expected to be shut down for around 4 hours in the southbound lanes.

