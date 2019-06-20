BREAKING: Fatal collision involving charter bus in Hart County

Kentucky State police have confirmed that one person has died after a passenger car and tour bus collision.

This accident took place on the Interstate 65 going southbound in Hart County at mile marker 67.

KSP said a passenger vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when it hit a charter bus.

KSP says 37 people were aboard the charter bus when the crash happened. 29 of those people reported no injuries, the others were transported to local hospitals. The driver, however, suffered critical injuries.

Detours are being used as the interstate is expected to be shut down for around 4 hours in the southbound lanes.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Traffic expected to be backed up for up to four more hours. If you are traveling Southbound on 65, Kentucky State Police say to get off exit 71 Bonnieville or even earlier. pic.twitter.com/JfwJVK2Yjl — Allie Hennard 13 News (@AllieHennard) June 20, 2019

UPDATE on fatal accident this morning. The car that was traveling in the wrong direction hit a charter bus. 37 passengers on board the bus. 29 of them did not report injury. The operator of the bus is seriously injured. The others transported are non life threatening. pic.twitter.com/4VKDr7MBsF — Allie Hennard 13 News (@AllieHennard) June 20, 2019