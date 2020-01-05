BREAKING: Water rescue on Barren River near Halls Chapel Road

Warren County Emergency Management have confirmed a water rescue taking place on Barren River near Halls Chapel Rd in Bowling Green.

Officials say a man's engine quit working while in the water and he held on to a tree.

Browning, Richardsville, and Bowling Green water rescue units have arrived on scene and have taken their own boats in the water for the rescue.

Officials say the man is about a mile out in the water from the road.

13 news has two reporters on scene working to get more details.

So far, no one has been reported injured.