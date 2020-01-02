Baby New Year is born in Glasgow

A couple in Glasgow got a very exciting surprise on New Year's Day.

Eira Hope Jackson born at 1:40 PM at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces. Eira was the first baby born of the year and decade at T.J. Sampson.

Eira is the daughter of Erika Johnson and Austin Jackson and is their second child. She was delivered by Dr. Kelly Dirig.

Following the birth, the family was presented with balloons and a gift basket from the gift shop. They also received a $50 gift certificate from Edmonton State Bank. The family will also receive a case of diapers every month for a year from the hospital.

Also, the CEO of T.J. Regional Health, Neil Thornsberry, presented the family with a $1,000 college scholarship for 2038.

Eria's mother said she chose her daughter's name because it means snow in the Welsh language.