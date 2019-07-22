Baby dies after falling in fight between mother, another woman in Georgia, police say

A 3-month-old baby died as a result of a fight between the mother and another woman, according to the Moultrie Police Department.

On July 19, the two women got into a fight at Thomas Beauty Supply, 614 1st Ave SE.

During the fight, the 3-month-old fell from the mother’s arm onto the pavement, Lt. Freddie Williams with MPD said.

The baby was taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center on July 20 for a head injury. The baby later died from his injuries from the fall.

The mother, Karen Lashun Harrison, 26, was charged with felony murder, first degree cruelty to children, second degree cruelty to children, simple battery and affray (fighting).

Carneata Clark, 26, was also charged in the incident. Clark was charged with false statements and writings and obstruction of an officer for her involvement in the case, according to police.

Harrison told police that the child had fallen from a friend of the family’s arms and got the head injury, police said. Clark, the friend of the family, gave the same story.

Police said at this time, the other woman involved in the fight has not been charged.

The body was sent for an autopsy.

Williams said this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are possible.

