Baby swept away in Edmonson County Creek, rushed to hospital

Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told 13 News 28-year-old Alexandra Richardson told police she didn't see the road closed sign when she tried to cross Alexander Creek on Oak Hill Road Monday night. But the water was over the bridge, and her car stalled in the water.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Richardson said she tried to swim away from the car with her 20-month-old boy, but he was swept away by the current. Rescuers later found the missing boy unresponsive in the water some 50 feet from the car. Another child in the car made it to safety.

Late Monday night, Sheriff Doyle told us Richardson and both children were rushed to the Medical Center in Bowling Green, with the possibility the 20-month-old may be transferred to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

We'll have more on this story as it develops.