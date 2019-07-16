Back 2 School Bash

It's that time of the year again, school is almost back in session.

While many parents are probably happy to catch a break while their kids are at school, the start of a new school year and the cost of new school supplies could be a financial burden for many.

"It gets crazy sometimes every year with the supply list," said the owner of Cut'n Up Barber Shop, Latyson Woods.

A burden lessened by Cut'n Up Barber Shop and donations from the community.

"We try to hit those points and make it a little easier on the parents," said Woods.

They hosted a back to school bash at Parker Bennett Curry elementary school, and from the size of the crowd, you can see it was a success.

"Within this event today I would say it would be a little bit over 500 people, if not a lot more," said Selia Hammond from Community Action Children Services. "To have all these different agencies, organizations, churches, be able to recognize the need for the community, to uplift

someone and just give them a hand because we never know it could be us within the blink of an eye."

Everyone enjoyed free food, music, entertainment and a little peace of mind knowing the supplies are taken care of.

"I've seen a bunch of smiles today and I'm sure they feel good, and we feel good doing it. Doing our part, giving back

to the community." said Woods.