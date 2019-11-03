Back To Near Average Temperatures To Start The Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, November 3, 2019

We have rounded out a cool weekend with temperatures below average. As we head into the new week, we go back to near average temperatures with highs in the mid to lower 60's. Sunshine hangs on till Wednesday as clouds move in ahead of our next chance of rain. A chance for rain moves in overnight Wednesday into Thursday and may end with a few snowflakes late Thursday. Chilly air flows in as this system moves through with highs ending the week possibly in the 40's.

TONIGHT: Clear and Cold

Low 34, winds S-4

MONDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 63, Low 39, winds SW-12

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High 59, Low 36, winds N-5

