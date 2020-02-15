Back To The 50's For Sunday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday February 15, 2020

Saturday was a pleasant day with some sunshine and highs back i nthe 50's. Clouds stick around for the overnight hours. Sunday looks fairly dry, some may see a brief shower mainly East of I-65. We also look to climb into the 50's for Sunday, but 60's return by the time we head into Monday. Our next good shot at rain arrives Monday night, with wet weather sticking around through Tuesday and drying out early Wednesday. We're mild for President's Day (Monday) and Tuesday before another shot of chilly air invades.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Mainly Cloudy

Low 36, winds S-8

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Mild

High 52, Low 39, winds SW-4

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, PM showers

High 60, Low 53, winds SE-9

