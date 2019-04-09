Back To The 70's (Maybe 80's, too)!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

After some patchy fog Tuesday morning, we'll be treated to some very pleasant Spring weather through Wednesday, with highs in the mid-70s! Then on Thursday, strong gusty winds pick up ahead of a system that will move in Thursday night with showers and thunderstorms. We could see wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph which could bring down a few trees and power lines. Strong thunderstorms are also possible late Thursday night. We will clear up and cool down a bit for the weekend with the next chance of rain coming Sunday. Temperatures will return to more seasonable readings in the 60s.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 75, Low 46, winds N-9

WEDNESDAY: Continued Sunny and Warm

High 76, Low 60, winds SE-9

THURSDAY: Windy and Warm, Thunderstorms By Evening

High 81, Low 53, winds S-20, gusts 40

