Back To The Mid 30's Today!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
We start your Tuesday off with a few more flurries but mainly a cloudy sky and cold temperatures but Tuesday afternoon features lots of sunshine with a warming trend getting underway. We're back to near seasonal levels for highs Wednesday, climbing above average by Thursday. Clouds increase late week with showers a good bet late Thursday night into Friday. Rain could mix with a little wet snow as it moves out Saturday.
TUESDAY: Sunny, Not as Cold
High 36, Low 20, winds NE-8
WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Warmer
High 45, Low 32, winds S-5
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mild
High 51, Low 39, winds SE-6
