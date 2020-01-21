Back To The Mid 30's Today!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

We start your Tuesday off with a few more flurries but mainly a cloudy sky and cold temperatures but Tuesday afternoon features lots of sunshine with a warming trend getting underway. We're back to near seasonal levels for highs Wednesday, climbing above average by Thursday. Clouds increase late week with showers a good bet late Thursday night into Friday. Rain could mix with a little wet snow as it moves out Saturday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Sunny, Not as Cold

High 36, Low 20, winds NE-8

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Warmer

High 45, Low 32, winds S-5

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mild

High 51, Low 39, winds SE-6

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams