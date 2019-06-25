Back into the 90s!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Tuesday was our first rain-free day in 10 days! On Wednesday, south winds will send more humid air back into the region. This sends readings back to near 90° in the afternoon with similar high temps in line for Thursday. Small chances for isolated, late-day thundershowers start showing up at week's end, with a daily chance for a storm through the weekend into next week. Not everyone sees rain everyday, however. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies each day, with highs in the low 90s through at least Tuesday. At this time, it appears scattered thunderstorm chances will be a part of both July 3rd (Thunderfest in BG) and July 4th.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer and More Humid

High 90, Low 68, winds SW-7

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 90, Low 69, winds S-7

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated PM T/Shower

High 91, Low 69, winds S-6