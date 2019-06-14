Back to June Reality

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, June 14, 2019

Our weekend begins on a dry note, with a good amount of sunshine expected Saturday. It will be noticeably warmer and more humid, however, with breezy southwest winds taking us back into the upper 80s. On Father's Day Sunday, the first of many rain chances appears in the forecast. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Sunday with more widespread showers/storms in the offing Monday into Tuesday. Rain chances decrease somewhat late week but will remain a part of the forecast. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible at times.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy, Warmer and More Humid

High 88, Low 71, winds SW-15

FATHER'S DAY: Breezy & Humid with Scat'd Showers/Storms

High 88, Low 68, winds SW-12

MONDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 84, Low 68, winds SW-8