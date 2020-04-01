Back to "Normal" Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

April is off to a chilly start, but a big warmup is on the way! Highs climb back to near seasonal levels Thursday under mostly sunny skies before jumping into the low 70s Friday! The weekend looks warm, with just a slight chance for a shower Sunday. Better chances for showers and storms are in the forecast Monday through Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 57, Low 39, winds E-5

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 70, Low 49, winds E-5

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Warm

High 74, Low 52, winds SE-7