Bardstown man killed In Grayson County ATV crash

A man was killed Saturday morning in a Grayson County ATV accident.

Around 11:19 a.m., a Grayson County Sheriff's Department deputy responded to the Royal ATV Park in Clarkson to investigate a two-vehicle ATV crash with injuries.

GCSO said the investigation revealed that a group of friends were riding trails at the ATV park when they approached a right hand curve. According to the driver of a 2012 Can-Am Outlander 4-wheeler, he was traveling behind Matthew C. Dillon, 22, from Bardstown who was riding a 2002 Yamaha YZ250 dirt bike when it came to a sudden stop. The 4-wheeler was unable to maneuver around Dillon and struck him in the back bumper, trapping him underneath and into the path of a tree.

Dillon sustained severe head trauma and was transported from the scene by the Grayson County EMS. He was later pronounced dead by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.

GCSO said it appeared that no one in the group was wearing a helmet.

The investigation is ongoing, but alcohol or drugs does not appear to be a factor in the crash.