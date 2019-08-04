Barn catches fire after being struck by lightning in Bowling Green

A barn caught fire after officials say it was struck by lightning Sunday afternoon.

Five fire departments responded to a call of a barn on fire a little after 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

The barn is on Freeport Road in Bowling Green.

The owners believe the lightning hit an "electrical box."

"It went off like a shot gun or a pistol just shot off and I told Jim [her husband], 'Lightning hit something close,' because we've lived here and lightning had hit two or three things here. I ran out there, little old me, with a little bucket of water and threw it on there. I did throw three buckets of water on there and got a little bit out down at the bottom," said Pat Massey, home owner.

The fire was put out in minutes, with no major damage and no injuries.

Gott, Alvaton, Richardsville, and Smiths Grove volunteer fire departments all responded to the scene.

The owners say they appreciate the fire departments and police and are lucky to have them.