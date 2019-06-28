Barn catches fire at Elkins Dairy Farm

Officials responded to a fire at Elkins Dairy Farm in Smiths Grove at around 7:00 p.m. Friday night.

Alvaton, Smiths Grove and Gott Fire Departments all responded to the scene of a barn engulfed in flames at 2699 Hays Pondsville Rd.

Officials are not sure what caused the fire.

Several neighbors say they heard a noise that sounded like a large explosion a little before seven.

"We were in the hayfield across the road and they are my neighbors and we just saw a lot of dark smoke and then a lot of explosions and we came out the back way and we came over and the barn was on fire. It is a pretty bad situation," said Charles Holman, neighbor.

No one was injured in the fire.

Owner, Timmy Elkins says he is happy no one was injured, but is very upset about the loss.