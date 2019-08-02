Barnhart: UK will not have public alcohol sales at athletic events

University of Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart announced Thursday that the university will not have public alcohol sales at athletic events during the 2019-2020 season.

The decision comes after the Southeastern Conference revised its policy this year to give schools the choice to allow alcohol sales at venues.

"We feel like we've got an experience that it feels like we think at this point and time a college experience should feel like," said Barnhart. "We feel like gives families still an opportunity to enjoy Kentucky athletics. It isn't a money issue."

UK's policy applies to all campus venues like Kroger Field and Kentucky Proud Park, and during UK games at Rupp Arena.

Barnhart says they will monitor other schools who will sell alcohol this season, but he isn’t going to make a yearly decision on whether or not to sell alcohol in public areas.