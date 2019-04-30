Barren Co. Parks and Rec offers program to employ dozens of high school students

For the last several years, Barren County Parks and Recreation has revamped their Jackie Browning Park into a workforce opportunity for local high school students.

28 young people are employed at the baseball complex now, where they take care of the park, run concessions, and welcome in the public. One of the students, Xander Jones, has been promoted to the role of assistant manager.

A senior at Barren County High, Jones hires and schedules her staff, handles the parks' revenue, keeps up with timesheets, and more.

"It's basically a full-time job -- I have about 40 hours a week," she said.

The team of students runs the scoreboards, tends to the facilities, picks up trash, while relying on each other -- their peers and friends -- to get the job done.

"If you take a young person and invest in them while they're young, and keep them obligated to stay with you, to me, that can be a very valuable employee, for you," Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale.

The program is one to provide opportunity, he said.

"This is everything that's about workforce development. And we hope that they'll learn something here that could lead them into entrepreneurship or some type of career. But we're very proud of them," said Hale.

"Having this role really gave me the independence, I guess you could say, to know that, if I did have to step up and do something, then I would be able to," Jones explained.

The program has been able to bring in more money to the area, that they're able to put back into the park. Previously, a community sports league used to run the concessions, while the county took care of the grounds, but since they've started running the whole facility, Parks and Recreation has been able to expand their offerings to the public.

"We went from no revenue in this park to three years later -- bringing in revenue for the county. And those students have done that; they've done that," Hale said.

Because of their greater amount of staffing, the complex and county has been able to recruit bigger tournaments from across the Commonwealth and out of state.

"More people you have in your county, the more money that circulates in your county. And I truly don't think (the students) realize that yet, but we see the impact; we truly do," Hale explained.

The hope is to keep expanding -- providing great customer service, and even better facilities to the area, as students pitch and be a part of that growth.

"The money towards those french fries can go back towards the parks, so it's helping the park, and then that money, also can go into the community as well," explained Jones.

Hale said he hopes to get the staff trained in CPR over the upcoming months. He also said students pitch ideas to implement -- one, in particular, being to have a "Concert in the Park" type of event, which he is encouraging them to create a plan for.