Barren County awarded funds for road improvements

During Tuesday’s Barren County Fiscal Court meeting, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Department of Rural and Municipal Aid official announced $192,083 in funds for vital resurfacing work on Lecta Kino Road.

Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale identified these roads as the most critical in the county.

Judge-Executive Hale says, “On behalf of Barren County, I would like to express our appreciation to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in their efforts to secure necessary funding for repairs to Lecta Kino Road in Barren County.“

Lecta Kino Road serves more than 60 homes and is a connector to US 68. The road is used by the agriculture community to access farms as well as the local school district.