Barren County ATC remodels; Adds new diesel shop and all new equipment for all programs

On Tuesday the Barren County Area Technology Center celebrated the opening of their new diesel shop.

Barren County ATC announced with the addition of the diesel shop that all programs at the center would receive new equipment.

The center say they were able to make the decision after surveying public opinion in the Glasgow-Barren County area.

"The reason that we did this is we surveyed industry, business, community members and our students that we serve and said what do we need in Glasgow-Barren county? What do we need to offer our students in order to prepare them for a better future?," said Barren County ATC principal, Ashley Bird.

Bird says the center now has all the upgrades they need to meet industry standards.