Barren County Collision Results in a Fatality

On November 16, at 11:20 pm, the Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green received a call for service in reference to a two vehicle injury collision.

The collision occurred near 302 Mammoth Cave Street in Cave City. Trooper Mike Wathen, along with other KSP personnel, responded to the collision.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Jacob K. Riggs (27) of Munfordville, KY was operating a 2005 Scion passenger car traveling eastbound on Mammoth Cave Street when his vehicle briefly exited the right shoulder of the roadway.

Riggs over-corrected upon reentering the roadway, causing his vehicle to rotate counter-clockwise across the yellow center-line. Riggs’ vehicle entered into the path of travel of Ashley Vance (28) of Canmer, KY, who was traveling westbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. Vance’s vehicle then struck the passenger side of Riggs’ vehicle.

Jacob Riggs, who was unrestrained at the time of the collision, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Barren County Coroner. Ashley Vance and passenger Byron Logsdon (40) of Horse Cave, were transported to TJ Samson Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries sustained in the collision.

The investigation continues and is currently being led by Trooper Mike Wathen. He was assisted on scene by other KSP personnel, Cave City Police Department, Cave City Fire Department, Barren County EMS, and the Barren County Coroner. No further information is available for release at this time.