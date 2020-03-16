Barren County Detention Center suspends all visitations

Barren County sent the following administrative order:

Effective 03/16/2020 – 04/10/2020, Barren County Detention Center is suspending all visitations, church services, volunteer programs, GED classes, attorney visitations, inmates on work release, inmate road crews, inmates who have been ordered to serve weekend sentences, and public access into the administrative offices.

In accordance with the Governor’s declaration of emergency and other directives on the state and local level, Barren County Detention Center is taking steps of precaution in preparation of potential exposures related to the coronavirus pandemic for the safety of our inmates and staff.

The administrative offices will not be accepting walk-in traffic from the public. We will not be accepting any property for inmates incarcerated. You can put funds on your incarcerated love one account electronically by visiting the “leave money” tab on our website. You can also set up visits by visiting “visitation” tab on our website. You can also contact Securus (inmate communications vendor) to setup an account to add telephone time. These functions can be completed via links on the

Barren County Jail's websiteThe only item that will be accepted from the public will be inmate prescription medications. They will be accepted by accessing door 304 to the right side of main entrance only. All other questions may be addressed via telephone at 270-651-8806.

Inmates on work release will not be allowed to leave the facility. Inmates assigned to road crews will remain inside the facility. Inmates who were sentenced to serve weekends should contact the jail for further court-related information.

Inmates and staff will increase cleaning and sanitation in common and housing areas. Every inmate at intake will be screened by medical personnel even if they claim they don’t have any medical conditions. Southern Health Partners (contracted jail medical staff) has a coronavirus screening tool and are working closely with jail staff in monitoring inmate medical request and triage. The most important thing is to increase cleaning, encourage good hand washing and hygiene and limit unnecessary traffic in and out of the facility.

Barren County Detention Center Staff will comply with orders and recommendations from Governor Beshear’s Office, Kentucky Department of Corrections. Kentucky Supreme Court, and Barren County Fiscal Court. This order will be valid through 4/10/2020 and we will continue to update everyone as more information becomes available.