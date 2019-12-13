Barren County High School Trio wins 2nd District Congressional App Challenge

Friday Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) announced the winners of the Second District Congressional App Challenge.

Congressman Guthrie hosted the inaugural Second District Congressional App Challenge to give middle school and high school students an opportunity to practice coding and computer science skills. The winning app will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for the next year.

The overall first place winner is a team of three students from Barren County High School: Dallas Dillon, Olivia Crowe, and Zach Shearer. Their app, “ThriveAB,” was designed to support mothers struggling with postpartum depression. The app provides medical, emotional, and social support for women in rural communities.

“I want to congratulate Dallas, Olivia, and Zach for winning the Second District Congressional App Challenge. I also want to thank them for choosing such an important issue that impacts many Kentucky mothers for their app,” said Guthrie. “As a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, I was thrilled to host this challenge to help students develop and show off their STEM skills. I want to thank all of the teachers who encouraged students to participate. We have some extremely talented students in our district, and I was impressed with all 41 submissions we received. Congratulations to all of the participants, and I look forward to seeing Dallas, Olivia, and Zach’s app displayed in the U.S. Capitol!”

The Congressional App Challenge was judged by a panel of computer science experts throughout the Second District. See below for a full list of winners.

Overall First Place:

Dallas Dillon, Olivia Crowe, Zach Shearer

Barren County High School

ThriveAB

Overall Second Place:

Mina Ryumae

The Gatton Academy

Find My Pet

Overall Third Place:

Ben O’Bryan

Apollo High School

Sign Away

Middle School First Place:

Noah Bennett, Chandler Perdue, Wade Wilson

Hebron Middle School

8 Blt Sprint

Middle School Second Place:

Taylor Zaneski

Hebron Middle School

Flight of Dragons

Middle School Third Place:

Brett Berry, Lilly Dockery, Navaeh Ricketts, James Harris

Hebron Middle School

Educational Escape Room