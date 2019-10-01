Barren County Schools Respond Quickly to Food Recall

Barren County Schools were notified of a food recall related to Tip Top Poultry diced chicken Monday. Immediately, the Nutrition Services department called the impacted schools to dispose of the food item prior to lunch service. The menu was changed on short notice, and all foods served were safe.

While no illnesses have been reported, the diced chicken under recall was served during the months of August and September 2019 prior to receiving notice that it was possibly contaminated. Only certain batches of the product from Tip Top Poultry were listed in the recall.

Barren County Schools has a food safety plan, and it was followed completely. All of the chicken that was listed in the recall has now been removed from BC cafeterias.

Barren County Schools would like to thank the Nutrition Services staff for their quick and appropriate attention taken to serve nutritious, appealing meals for all BC students and staff. For more information about the recall