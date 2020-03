Barren County Schools announced they will be closing due to Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation during his COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

Barren County Schools Superintendent Bo Matthews said the closure will be from March 16 - 27.

Further information will be released Friday regarding procedures related to food services, nurse practitioner services and iLearn@home.

Gov. Beshear recommended that all schools stop in-person classes for two weeks.