Barren County Sheriff's Office working trash can incidents in roadways

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office has worked numerous incidents in which trash cans have been struck in the middle of the road by vehicles.

The cans had been pulled to the end of properties for pickup and unknown subjects have been moving the cans into the roadway and in some cases moving the cans several miles away from the owner's property and then leaving them in the middle of the roadway.

BCSO has received scheduled pickup locations by day of the week and will be extra patrolling those areas.

If anyone has any information as to who may be removing the cans or see anyone tampering with the trash cans on the side of the road, they ask that you please notify dispatch immediately at 270-651-5151 so a deputy can be sent to the area to investigate.